Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
10
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

By and
Published 
Updated 4:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A former Chandler firefighter learned his punishment Friday for setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire.

Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.

Jones went to the woman's house during the early-morning hours of April 18, 2021, and poured gasoline outside while a 15-year-old boy was alone inside. Jones then used a Molotov cocktail to set the fire. The teenage boy was able to escape without being hurt.

Prior to starting the fire, Jones assaulted the woman at a nearby business.

Ex-Arizona firefighter sentenced for arson

A former Chandler firefighter learned his punishment Friday for setting his ex-girlfriends house on fire.

"This defendant was a public servant who was trusted by the community to protect residents from the very same damage he inflicted that night," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.  "Not only did he put those inside the home in grave danger, but fellow firefighters who responded were intentionally placed at risk. I’m proud of the team in my office that brought this defendant to justice." 