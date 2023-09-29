Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

A former Chandler firefighter learned his punishment Friday for setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire.

Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.

Jones went to the woman's house during the early-morning hours of April 18, 2021, and poured gasoline outside while a 15-year-old boy was alone inside. Jones then used a Molotov cocktail to set the fire. The teenage boy was able to escape without being hurt.

Prior to starting the fire, Jones assaulted the woman at a nearby business.

"This defendant was a public servant who was trusted by the community to protect residents from the very same damage he inflicted that night," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. "Not only did he put those inside the home in grave danger, but fellow firefighters who responded were intentionally placed at risk. I’m proud of the team in my office that brought this defendant to justice."