Former FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

By Eric Tucker
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press

Senate panel concludes Russia interfered in 2016 election

The report from the panel didn't reach a conclusion if the Trump campaign and Russia criminally conspired to sway the election.

WASHINGTON - A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement, is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinize decisions made by officials during that probe.