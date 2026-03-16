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Hikers scramble to 'beat the heat' as heat wave pushes temps toward triple digits

By
Published  March 16, 2026 2:36pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A record-shattering March heat wave is pushing Valley temperatures toward 100°F this week, an unprecedented spike that could mark the earliest triple-digit day in Phoenix history.
    • Hikers are shifting to pre-dawn starts at popular spots like Camelback Mountain to beat the sun, as professional guides warn that starting treks after 9:00 AM is becoming increasingly dangerous.
    • Safety experts emphasize extra water and sunscreen are critical even for early starts, noting that locals make up nearly half of the heat-related deaths in the Arizona desert.

PHOENIX - Temperatures are expected to soar into the 100s later this week, but many visitors and locals alike still want to hike. 

Big picture view:

It might still be winter in the Valley of the Sun, but the heat is here, leaving tourists and locals alike wondering if spring even happened.

"Because of the timeframe, February, March, trying to figure out if it's still spring or if they even got spring—it's hot," one hiker said.

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Many people come from all over the country and the world to hike Camelback Mountain. This time of year, the weather is usually ideal. Marques Green, visiting from Oregon, said the early spike in temperature is unexpected.

"Heat's crazy, definitely crazy how hot it gets early," Green said. "Try to get it early, break a sweat in."

Dozens of others had the same idea, starting the trek up Camelback before the sun was even up.

"Beat that heat plus see the beautiful sunrise, take it all in, positive vibes," another hiker added.

What they're saying:

Curtis Whipple, a professional guide, said starting late is a mistake in the Arizona desert.

"It's foolish otherwise. It's a hot place," Whipple said. "I'm a professional guy, we usually use this side—you can usually get up there in the shade, probably until 9:30 or 10 in the morning. I have a group later and I have the autonomy to say, 'Hey, do you want to move that forward to get out of the heat of the day?'"

Why you should care:

Even if you start early, the heat can still catch up by mid-morning, so hikers are advised to bring plenty of extra water and sunscreen.

"I load up my guests with water. I always have a couple bottles for people that I see ill-prepared," Whipple said. "But it's a dangerous place. People die in the heat. Half of them are locals; they should know better."

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Irene Snyder.

Severe WeatherPhoenixNews