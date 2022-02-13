Expand / Collapse search
Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:14PM
NFL
FOX 11
Washington Football Team summer camp article

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 25: Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) during the Washington Football Team's summer training camp in Ashburn, VA on August 25, 2020 Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Former NFL MVP and current free agent Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

Officers responded to Terminal 7 at LAX around 8:30 Sunday morning for an incident on a plane departing for Houston. According to LAPD, an argument that allegedly got physical forced the plane to return to the gate. That's when officers arrested Peterson, 36, was arrested. According to TMZ, the argument was apparently between Peterson and his wife.

Peterson and his wife had apparently been in Los Angeles for the festivities ahead of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, according to TMZ. 

MORE NFL NEWS:

He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Peterson was arrested and charged with child abuse back in 2014 after it had come to light that he had allegedly punished his son by hitting him with a branch. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault. and served two years of probation. 

