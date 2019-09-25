Former Peoria Police officer accused of unauthorized access to criminal history information

article

Officials with Peoria Police Department say a former police officer is accused of having unauthorized access to criminal history information.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Amaury Fernandez resigned from the department on September 5, after he was placed on administrative leave. Officials did not detail the information that Fernandez is accused of accessing, but did say the department began an internal investigation and a subsequent criminal investigation after it was notified of the alleged violation.

The criminal investigation, according to Peoria Police, was sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review and charges.