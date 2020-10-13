Free flu shots provided in Phoenix on Oct. 13 ahead of flu season

A Valley YMCA location provided free flu shots ahead of the flu season on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Legacy Christown Family YMCA in Phoenix provided at least 150 flu shots in partnership with Valle del Sol Community Health.

"As the flu virus often leads to high hospitalization rates during winter months and strains our healthcare system, the chances of overwhelming our hospitals and healthcare system are greatly increased during a pandemic like COVID-19. As the vaccine takes around two weeks to take full effect, officials also urge people to get the flu vaccine during October, as cases begin to typically increase in November," read a news release from Valley of the Sun YMCA.

