Friends identify seriously injured Phoenix motorcycle rider, hit-and-run driver still on the run

Police are still looking for a driver who they say hit a motorcyclist and took off earlier this week.

Authorities haven't confirmed the name of the victim, but friends say the victim is 55-year-old Tammy Cowart, and loved ones are left searching for answers about who hit and seriously injured her.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 5 a.m. Monday near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Since the crash, Cowart has been on life support, but her good friend and fellow biker, Dani, says things, unfortunately, aren’t looking good.

Police say Cowart was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Currently, the only description of the vehicle is that it was a white car and the driver of that car remains sought after.

Anyone with information is asked to give Phoenix Police a call at 602-262-6151.