Garden Grove couple reported missing in Mexico found dead; son-in-law arrested

article

A Garden Grove couple who went missing while visiting Mexico last week has been found dead, according to the Attorney General of Baja California.

The couple’s son-in-law, who was identified as Santiago, has been arrested in connection to their deaths.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Related: Garden Grove couple reported missing in Mexico

Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, drove a pickup truck to Tijuana last Friday to collect rent from tenants at properties they owned in Mexico, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The two were expected to return that afternoon, police say when their daughter couldn’t get in touch with them she called authorities for help.

Advertisement

It appears their daughter was tracking the two through a "find my phone'' app on their iPhones. A location showed the couple was still at their property in Tijuana, but a relative there said they weren't around, Lt. Carl Whitney with the Garden Grove Police Department stated earlier this week.

Authorities then found their pickup truck near the property… but Lopez and Guillen were nowhere in sight.



This is a developing story

