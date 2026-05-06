Gas prices, tariffs drive up Mother's Day flower costs for 2026

The Brief High gas prices, tariffs, and shipping costs are driving up the price of Mother's Day bouquets in 2026. Consumers should expect to pay $5 to $10 more for medium-sized arrangements at local shops. Experts recommend ordering early or choosing seasonal flowers like daisies to avoid further price surges.



A variety of factors are affecting the cost of Mother’s Day flowers – including gas prices.

What we know:

Gas prices, tariffs, and shipping costs are all raising prices on a bouquet this year. In Arizona, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $4.84, and companies are passing those costs onto consumers.

Local perspective:

One of the Valley's busiest shops, the Arizona Flower Market, says consumers can expect to pay $5 to $10 more.

"We have daisies, sunflowers are great. Carnations, of course. People like roses, a lot of these beautiful spring mixes you’ll find," said Alexis Gonzales, Arizona Flower Market retail manager.

By the numbers:

Mother’s Day 2026 means more than 50,000 flowers and 1,500 deliveries. But this year, the price of both the product and its transport is up.

"Due to the gas, tariffs –everything that we’ve gotten hit with this year, we do have to put it into the cost of the flowers," Gonzales said.

Dig deeper:

The market is paying delivery drivers more to cover the cost of fuel, as well as to import the majority of its colorful supply coming from South America.

"$5 to $10 more if you’re looking for a medium-sized bouquet, so it doesn’t make a world of a difference, but on the back end it does really help," Gonzales said.

Big picture view:

But the rise in prices isn’t leading to a dip in deliveries for the market, because, after all, this is mom we’re talking about.

"They do love their moms. You can’t go wrong with flowers," Gonzales said.

What you can do:

Cheaper options include grocery stores and picking flowers that are in season, like carnations, tulips and daisies. If you do want delivery, order them now before prices surge.