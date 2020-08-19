Expand / Collapse search
Georgia great-great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

FORT GAINES, Ga. - A Georgia woman is celebrating a special milestone Wednesday: her 100th birthday.

Erline Smith was born on Aug. 19, 1920 in Georgia and has been a resident of the state for her entire life.

Smith was married to her husband Sam Smith for over 70 before he passed in 2007. Their marriage created a wonderfully big family of five daughters, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Smith's granddaughter Shantell Rodgers said even at the Fort Gaines' woman's advanced age, she still enjoys cooking, fishing, going to church, and watching FOX 5!

Her secret to reaching 100 is prayer and healthy eating.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mrs. Smith!

