Gila River Police: Lockdown lifted in parts of Komatke

Gila River Police Department officials say a lockdown that was ordered for parts of the Komatke community is lifted, as of Tuesday evening.

According to a brief Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Komatke Clinic and the Gila Crossing North Campus were placed on lockdown. In addition, the District 6 Service Center was also on lockdown. The lockdown was ordered due to a police situation, but officials did not elaborate on what led to officers being called to the scene.

The incident, according to GRPD, is still in progress as of Tuesday evening, and people are urged to use caution in the area.

Komatke is a town located to the west of Ahwatukee, on the Gila River Indian Community.