Gilbert fireworks stand sees booming business ahead of Fourth of July

By
Published  July 2, 2025 5:16pm MST
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix
Fireworks stand in Gilbert emphasizes July 4th safety

Fireworks stand in Gilbert emphasizes July 4th safety

The Brief

    • With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, customers are busy buying fireworks to celebrate the patriotic holiday.
    • We visited the busy San Tan Fireworks in Gilbert, which is open 24/7 leading up to the big day, to see how the stand and its customers are preparing for fun and safety.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - The Fourth of July is almost here, and fireworks — both public displays and private ones — are a major part of the holiday.

Local perspective:

San Tan Fireworks in Gilbert is busy with customers stocking up for the big day, and for them, it’s all about getting the best bang (literally), for your buck.

The stand has seen roughly 1,500 customers so far leading up to the holiday, with the average customer spending around $100.

This stand, in the San Tan Village shopping center, is open 24/7, and is expecting its biggest boom of customers on July 4.

"Our two biggest here are Evil Priest and Amazing. Evil Priest is loud, it’s big, it’s on fire, it’s really, really fun. Then Amazing, just as big, just as loud, just as on fire but very, very colorful, a little bit less noisy, and then it goes around the whole loop. Everything is a little different but just as big, just as fun," said stand manager, Scott Albretsen.

What they're saying:

We heard from some customers who are excited for the dazzling holiday.

"Grandma and grandad are coming over to our house, and we’re just gonna shoot some fireworks in our driveway."

"I like the little blossom ones where they spin around and make different colors and jump around. Those ones are fun, and then I like showering sparks."

"To just share with the family and the kids, it’s all about the kids."

Doctors send warning ahead of 4th of July fun

Doctors send warning ahead of 4th of July fun

Importance of Safety:

While fireworks are all about fun, San Tan Fireworks knows safety is important, too.

It says every firework you buy at its stand is legal and safe to use in a neighborhood setting with the right precautions.

A rule of thumb is to make sure when you’re done with fireworks, place them in a bucket of water before they go in the trash to ensure sparks are out.

The National Safety Council says annually, fireworks start more than 31,000 fires.

Click here for firework safety tips.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reported on this story through interviews with fireworks stand manager, Scott Albretsen, and customers at the stand on July 2.

