Gilbert high school help grant a wish for 3-year-old child thanks to money raised during Wish Week

Williams Field High School wrapping up its annual Wish Week, a week when the Gilbert school hosts a series of events to raise money for Make-A-Wish Arizona.

So far, the school has raised more than $30,000, thus granting three wishes for those in need.

One of the little boys they are helping is from Mesa. In his short life, three-year-old Cooper has been through a lot.

Currently, he is battling cancer, and his wish this year is a family trip to San Diego. That is a wish students from Williams Field are helping to grant.

"Just to know I can take my resources and help those who are less fortunate than me, grant a wish for someone who didn't have a normal childhood," said senior Elle Ruffentine.

Wish week an annual tradition at Williams Field High

Every year, students at Williams Field High come together to host events for Wish Week, and events include car washes, dodge ball, and for 2022, a ‘pie-a-teacher’ contest.

"Not only events that target the school, but we also have community outreach events, the car wash and bingo," said Ruffentine. "It's not just the school coming together. It's the entire community."

Money raised by students were enough to get Cooper his beach trip.

"To know we've granted more than one wish, for that to change a child's life really just makes us happy," said junior Adriana Colbert.

Cooper is pretty excited as well.

"Thank you for making my wish come true!" said Cooper.

