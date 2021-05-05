Gilbert officer recovering after getting hit by suspect driving stolen vehicle

A Gilbert Police officer continues to recover after he was severely injured last week during a violent pursuit that resulted in the death of a Chandler police officer.

Officer Rico Aranda, 27, sustained a serious head injury after he was hit by a suspect driving a stolen car on April 29.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the pursuit began when a deputy tried to pull over a speeding vehicle and reported he'd been shot at.

The pursuit continued to the Chandler Airport when the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Altland, busted through one of the gates, causing the facility to briefly shut down.

When authorities tried to take Altland into custody, he drove onto the Loop 202 freeway in the wrong direction before crashing near the Val Vista Drive on-ramp.

Officials say Altland then fled on foot and stole a truck from a Ford dealership at SanTan Motorplex, hitting Officer Aranda and Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who later died from his injuries.

Officer Aranda is now out of the intensive care unit and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center. His wife says she is grateful for the support that her family has received since the incident.

"He wakes up and makes jokes, whenever he has the energy," said Idalia Ontiveros. "There's times where he's really tired and just wants to nap and we let him get his brain rest, but other than that he's so positive, he knows he's going to be good... if anything, he's keeping me strong."

Ontiveros went onto say that her husband remains positive about his progress and if looking forward to going back to work.

A GoFundMe account has been established by the Gilbert Police Leadership Association for Officer Aranda.

