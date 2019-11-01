Gilbert Police: Husband and wife accused of racketeering and money laundering

article

Officials with Gilbert Police say a man and his wife are arrested and accused of trafficking stolen property, money laundering, and racketeering.

According to a statement released late Friday afternoon, 42-year-old Zach Robbins and his wife, 47-year-old Jie Robbins, were arrested at their home near Warner and Higley Roads on Friday.

Detectives said when they served a search warrant on the Robbins home, they recovered about $500,000 to $750,000 worth of stolen over-the-counter health and beauty products.

Police said the two are accused of running an interstate operation that sells stolen property for more than four years that involved the initiation of sales through eBay and Amazon storefronts.

Officials said they became aware of the operation about three months ago, and they believe the Robbins took in more than $2.7 million from online sales.

Police also accuse the Robbins of paying others to shoplift items from local stores, and then resell the merchandise online.