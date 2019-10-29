Gilbert Police investigating after children burned by chemicals on playground equipment

Gilbert Police are investigating after two toddlers suffered minor burns while playing at Freestone Park. The children were burned by what may have been cleaning chemicals purposely put on the slides.

Freestone Park is one of the most popular parks in Gilbert. What started out as a play date on Sunday morning, quickly turned troublesome when two toddlers became fussy and were clearly in pain, and that's when their parents knew there was a problem.

At least two children were burned after playing on the playground equipment.

John Jensen's 2-year-old daughter is one of them.

"She was just like freaking out like she doesn't freak out, she's just the happiest child ever, so I was concerned at that point," said John Jensen, father of child burned.

It appears vandals broke into a storage shed with cleaning supplies and poured industrial-strength cleaning solution onto the slides, burning the backs of the children's legs through their clothes.

Advertisement

"It was kind of like a greasy, I don't know like an axel grease almost but not as dark, but still like strange," said Jensen.

The slides have since been cleaned and new, stronger storage sheds are now in place.

Police are still trying to figure out who would pour chemicals where kids play and why.

"I hope it's just some stupid kids not really knowing what they're doing just you know let's vandalize something," says Jenson. "I hope it's not someone who's like I want to hurt toddlers."

Another child burned was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be second-degree burns.

Jensen says his daughter's legs are still in pain but doing better.