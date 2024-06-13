Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Coroner provides update on 8-year-old girl who died on Chicago-bound flight

By Cody King
Published  June 13, 2024 6:29pm MST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. - The preliminary autopsy that was conducted on an 8-year-old girl who died after suffering a medical emergency on a Chicago-bound flight was deemed inconclusive. 

The Peoria County Coroner shared the update Friday, saying the autopsy is "pending several studies" but did not show signs of foul play, abuse or neglect. 

"We will be awaiting histology, biopsies, cultures, blood hematology and chemistry and toxicology testing," the coroner said. 

The results of the tests may not be known for four to six weeks. 

Peoria County deputies said the child was traveling with her family for vacation on a flight from Joplin, Mo. to Chicago when she became ill and unresponsive on the plane. 

The aircraft landed in Peoria Thursday morning and the girl was immediately taken to an area hospital, where she later died at 8:05 a.m. 

She was identified as Sydney Weston, of Carl Junction, Mo. 

"Once we have those tests completed, it is our hope that we will be able to provide a definitive and exact cause of death for this little girl and give her family some answers," the coroner said. 

We'll bring more updates as they become available. 