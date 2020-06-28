Girl Scouts delivering donated items to Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation has been hard-hit by the coronavirus as lockdowns were put in place to curb the spread.

Girl Scout leader Claudia Jackson spoke to her girls in the area about how they were feeling.

"I had asked them how they were feeling during this time with COVID," said Jackson."That's when their responses came back that they felt frustrated, depressed, stressed -- 'when will it get back to normal?'"

That's when one of her girls, Makena Rodriguez, had an idea to help those who are bored at home.

Rodriguez and Jackson have started what they're calling the Joy Drive and are asking the public for donations.

"That's how Makena and I started working on doing a drive for the community -- bringing joy to the community, providing snacks and maybe arts and crafts, or some learning stuff for the kids to do during this time when they're feeling frustrated," Jackson explained.

So far, they're collected about 100 items to be donated.

"I realize that I'm helping other people that don't have a lot of stuff," said Makena. "They're just on their screens, they don't have anything to do, and I'm realizing that I'm doing something helpful for everyone."

