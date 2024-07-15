Glendale double shooting: 2 men hospitalized

Two men have been hospitalized following a double shooting on Sunday night at a home in Glendale.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on July 14 near 47th and Glendale Avenues.

Glendale Police say officers responded to the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

