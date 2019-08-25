Glendale PD: Driver using cell phone, speeding in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash

article

Glendale Police say a driver, who allegedly was using his cell phone while also speeding, is now in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police responded to the crash near Grand and Northern Avenues. A driver was traveling at a high speed while using his cell phone when the crash occurred involving other vehicles. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

A part of Grand Avenue is closed as a result.

Police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

