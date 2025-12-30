New developments in search for Camilla Olmos; AZ tribe chairman's case referred to USAO | Nightly Roundup

article

Texas officials give new updates amid search for missing Camila Mendoza Olmos; crash in Phoenix results in light rail train derailment; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

1. Body found amid search for missing girl

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators announced that a body was discovered as the search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos was underway.

The backstory:

A December 24 Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post noted, "[Camila Mendoza Olmos] was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location."

2. Search underway for Chandler park attack suspect

Chandler Police are searching for a man they said strangled a woman at a park.

What we know:

The assault happened on Dec. 27 near McClintock and Ray. According to police, the woman said she was grabbed from behind and assaulted by an unknown man before she lost consciousness. She was treated for her injuries at the scene.

3. Man dead following crash with light rail train

A crash between a pickup truck and a light rail train early this morning left a man dead and several others hurt.

Big picture view:

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. at Indian School Road and Central Avenue, when a pickup truck crashed into a light rail train, causing a derailment. The person who died was identified as the truck's driver.

4. AZ tribal chairman's case referred to U.S. Attorney

There are new developments in an investigation involving the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Arizona.

What they're saying:

According to a spokesperson with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the investigation into White Mountain Apache Tribe's Chairman, Kasey Velasquez, has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for federal prosecution.

"It's actually highly significant news," said Mel McDonald, who worked as a U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona from 1981 to 1985.

5. Learning more about dual citizenship

Amal Clooney and George Clooney ((Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage))

French government documents reveal that George Clooney, his wife and his two children have become French citizens by naturalization, which sparked some interest in how dual citizenship works.

Explained:

George Clooney is now among a number of Americans who have more than one nationality. Acquiring a second nationality/citizenship is not against current U.S. law, as State Department officials say "a U.S. citizen may naturalize in a foreign state without any risk to their U.S. citizenship."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

