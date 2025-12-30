Arizona weather forecast: Dry, partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday's forecast for the Valley remains dry, with highs in the mid-70s. A low-pressure system approaches the West Coast on Wednesday, bringing moisture to Arizona. Rain chances increase in Phoenix from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day.



As we end 2025 and welcome 2026, rain will return to the state.

Today:

The forecast remains dry on Tuesday with temperatures running well above average. The forecast high is 76 degrees in Phoenix with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and breezy conditions. It will be breezy in northern Arizona throughout the day with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Ringing in 2026 with rain

The Rest of the Week:

Heading into Wednesday, an area of low pressure will start to approach the West Coast near Southern California. As it approaches, it will usher in moisture that should increase rain chances.

The chance for showers in Phoenix jump to 20% later afternoon on New Year's Eve. By New Year's Eve night, the rain chance increases to 60% and that lasts through New Year's Day. The shower potential will be best over west and northwestern parts of Arizona. Showers are likely to pass in rounds, mostly scattered and light to steady. While it will not be a washout, the showers will impact outdoor celebrations across the state.

Rain chances will last through the new year. Scattered showers will pass Thursday morning and afternoon. Even into the night, we will see chances for showers. By Friday, the state should start to dry out.

Temperatures will dip thanks to the passing low. The forecast high drops to 73 on Wednesday and 69 on New Year's Day. Overnight temperatures will remain quite mild with the forecast dropping to around 61 degrees at midnight to ring in the new year in Phoenix.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend, our forecast highs will warm back to the low 70s with a partly sunny and dry outlook. Another round of showers may pass by mid next week.

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com