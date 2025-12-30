Suspect wanted for allegedly attacking woman at Chandler park

The Brief Chandler Police are searching for a man who strangled a woman until she lost consciousness at a park. The victim was attacked from behind by an unknown assailant around 6:30 a.m. and received medical treatment at the scene. The suspect remains at large as detectives continue their investigation.



Chandler Police are searching for a man they said strangled a woman at a park until she lost consciousness.

What we know:

The assault happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at a park, located near McClintock and Ray.

According to police, the woman said she was grabbed from behind and assaulted by an unknown man before she lost consciousness. She was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Several signs were posted around the park, warning people of the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and their motive is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

