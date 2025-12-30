1 dead, 4 hurt in Phoenix light rail crash

The Brief One person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a light rail train on Dec. 30 at Indian School Road and Central Avenue. Four other people involved in the crash were hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition. The crash shut down light rail service in the area.



A crash between a pickup truck and a light rail train early Tuesday morning left one person dead and several others hurt.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Indian School Road and Central Avenue when a pickup truck crashed into a light rail train, causing a derailment.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were taken to a hospital where two of them are in critical condition. The other two people suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters say two other people involved in the crash were evaluated at the scene and refused hospital transport.

One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and a light rail train on Dec. 30 in Phoenix. (KSAZ-TV)

What they're saying:

"Until the collision is cleared, northbound and southbound trains are unable to travel between the Camelback Road/Central Avenue and Thomas Road/Central Avenue stations," Valley Metro said in a statement to FOX 10. "Shuttle buses are transporting riders between the impacted stations to ensure continuity of service. Our crews are working diligently to restore service in coordination with Phoenix Police and Fire as they conduct their investigation."

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

Phoenix Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened