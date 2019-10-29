Expand / Collapse search

Glendale PD: Motorcyclist, passenger critical following crash near 67th Ave and Glendale

Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police say a motorcyclist and a passenger are in critical condition following a crash with a vehicle near 67th and Glendale Avenues Tuesday night. 

Police say a motorcycle with two riders was traveling through the intersection when a van turned in front of the motorcycle causing the collision. The two riders were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Both of the riders were not wearing a helmet. 

The driver of the van stayed on the scene. At this time, it is not known if impairment is a factor. 

The area of 67th and Glendale Avenues is closed while police investigate. 

Stay here for updates. 