Glendale PD: Motorcyclist, passenger critical following crash near 67th Ave and Glendale

article

Glendale Police say a motorcyclist and a passenger are in critical condition following a crash with a vehicle near 67th and Glendale Avenues Tuesday night.

Police say a motorcycle with two riders was traveling through the intersection when a van turned in front of the motorcycle causing the collision. The two riders were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Both of the riders were not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene. At this time, it is not known if impairment is a factor.

The area of 67th and Glendale Avenues is closed while police investigate.

Stay here for updates.