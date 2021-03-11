Glendale PD: Woman accused of robbing Valley cellphone stores threatened to shoot employees

A woman accused of robbing multiple Valley cellphone stores threatened to shoot store employees and attacked one victim while holding her against her will, police said.

Glendale police say 39-year-old Sarharina Bernard was arrested after officers responded to an armed robbery call at a cellphone store near 59th Avenue and Olive just after 7 p.m. on March 9.

Bernard left the store in a vehicle but was later found and taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex.

Sarharina Bernard (Glendale Police Department)

Investigators say during the robberies, Bernard would pose as a customer before threatening to shoot the clerk and stealing cash and phones.

During one incident, police say Bernard assaulted the clerk in the back room of the store.

"She took the employee into a back storeroom and physically assaulted the victim not allowing her to leave and holding the victim against her will," police said in a statement on March 11.

Bernard was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault.

