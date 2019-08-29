Glendale Police: Arrest made in assault of soldier

article

Glendale Police officials say a 32-year-old man accused of assaulting a 27-year-old veteran over the weekend has been arrested.

Ricky Soqui, police say, was arrested on Wednesday, and he is facing a count of aggravated assault and a count of disorderly conduct.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of August 17th at a restaurant on 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, where Soqui allegedly had a fight with Adam McClure. The fight began inside the restaurant and continued in the parking lot. Witnesses say they gave McClure CPR until first responders arrived at the scene.

McClure was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is still in the hospital at this time.