Glendale Police Department continues crack down on illegal street racing

The Glendale Police Department continues to crack down on illegal street racing and other related activity. According to an Aug. 23 Twitter post, they've been making arrests recently.

On Aug. 16, officers say they made 11 arrests, issued 33 tickets and towed 6 cars.

The department shared a video of cars doing donuts in an intersection of Cardinals Way in Glendale as other traffic tried to make its way through the intersection safely.

If you see any illegal street racing activity contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.