Glendale Police officer resigns over use of force incident in June that was captured by body camera

Glendale Police officials say one of its officers has resigned following an incident that raised concerns over excessive use of force.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the officer was identified as Joshua Carroll, and the incident happened on June 13, when he responded to a call at an apartment complex on the 10000 block of N. 44th Drive, located near Peoria and 43rd Avenues.

Joshua Carroll (Courtesy: Glendale Police Department)

According to a discipline recommendation released by Glendale city officials, the suspect, since identified as David Dulaney, was evasive and would not provide his last name or date of birth to Carroll. Carroll eventually tried to detain Dulaney, and in doing so, Dulaney tried to leave in the car by starting up the car and trying to back up. Carroll then pulled Dulaney out of the car while trying to tase Dulaney. During a struggle, Carroll hit Dulaney on the back of his head with a taser, causing an injury that required staples.

Courtesy: Glendale Police Department

On July 31, Glendale Police officials said a board has determined that Carroll was out of policy when he hit Dulaney in the head with the Taser, and on August 14, a police commander recommended that Carroll be fired.

Carroll, according to officials, resigned from the force as the city was preparing to serve him with a Notice of Intent to Terminate. The resignation was effective August 31, 2019.

Glendale Police officials have also released video from Carroll's bodycam, showing the incident on June 13 as it unfolded.

This is not the first time Glendale Police officials have had to deal with a use of force controversy. In 2017, a police encounter with Johnny Wheatcroft and his wife, Anya Chapman, resulted in allegations of excessive force after Wheatcroft was tased a number of times, including in the groin area, for several minutes. Wheatcroft was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, but the charges were later dropped. The couple has since decided to file a lawsuit over the incident.