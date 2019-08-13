Glendale Police searching for man accused of trying to kidnap 13-year-old girl

Glendale Police need help tracking down a suspect accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

The teen was waiting for the school bus near 63rd Avenue and Golden Lane Tuesday morning when she says the unknown man grabbed her hand and reached around her waist. Thankfully, she was able to getaway.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic or white male with short black, curly hair and a mustache. He's about 5'10" and 200 pounds, with a scar on his forehead and a tattoo on his right eyelid.

Anyone with information about the suspect, please contact Glendale Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.