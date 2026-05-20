Glendale store manager saves woman; ICE building fire indictment | Nightly Roundup

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From an Arizona man being accused of setting a fire at an ICE facility, to a store manager helping save a woman in Glendale, here are your top stories for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Charges brought against man accused of setting fire at ICE building
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Gabriel Mendoza-Acoltzi, 19, of Avondale, is accused of federal charges after allegedly using a propane tank and a torch to set fire to an ICE property in Surprise on Feb. 21.
2. Glendale store manager calls 9-1-1, saving a woman's life
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Police say a woman is safe after a man she entered a Glendale business with pulled a knife on her and held her by the neck, prompting a responding officer to shoot the suspect.
3. Neighbors rush to check on homeowners as flames erupt in Phoenix
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A massive house fire near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix left five people displaced.
4. Disturbing allegations against a man detailed in court documents
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A man is accused of having sex with a dead person, according to Maricopa County court records.
5. First execution in Arizona this year: Leroy McGill
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On Wednesday morning, Arizona carried out the death sentence of a convicted murderer. Leroy Dean McGill was put to death by lethal injection for a crime prosecutors called "especially cruel."
A look at your weather
Near-normal temperatures are in store for the remainder of the week, with averages hovering in the 90s in the Valley. Triple digits return this weekend.
Get your full forecast.