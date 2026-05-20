Glendale store manager saves woman; ICE building fire indictment | Nightly Roundup

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From an Arizona man being accused of setting a fire at an ICE facility, to a store manager helping save a woman in Glendale, here are your top stories for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Charges brought against man accused of setting fire at ICE building

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2. Glendale store manager calls 9-1-1, saving a woman's life

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3. Neighbors rush to check on homeowners as flames erupt in Phoenix

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4. Disturbing allegations against a man detailed in court documents

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5. First execution in Arizona this year: Leroy McGill

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