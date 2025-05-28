Goodyear officer rescues woman from burning car

The Brief A Goodyear officer was caught on camera pulling a woman from a burning car on I-10. The woman suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive. The officer suffered serious burns and should make a full recovery.



A Goodyear Police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman from a car fire along a Valley freeway, and the incident was caught on camera.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on May 25 near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue.

Poilce say the officer was returning to Goodyear after booking a suspect into jail when he came across a serious crash involving multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles was on fire and inside was the driver who was honking her horn, seeking help.

"He broke the driver’s side window and rescued the woman, whose hair was on fire, by pulling her from the burning car," police said.

The officer tried to put out the flames with his own hands, sustaining serious burns in the process. The officer ultimately used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

A Goodyear officer was caught on camera pulling a woman from a burning car on I-10. (Goodyear PD)

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive.

"In an extraordinary twist of fate, the woman is the daughter of a Goodyear Firefighter," police said.

The officer was also hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown. Police did not say if anyone else involved in the crash was hurt.

What they're saying:

"This heroic and selfless act exemplifies the bravery and commitment of our officers to serve and protect, often at great personal risk. His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning," Goodyear Police Chief Brian Issitt said. "We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage. This incident is a powerful reminder of the strength of our public safety family and the extraordinary sacrifices made in service to others."

