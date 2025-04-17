Goodyear sergeant assaulted by driver on I-10, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A Goodyear Police sergeant was assaulted by a driver on Interstate 10 while responding to a crash early Thursday morning, the department said.
What we know:
At around 4:45 a.m. on April 17, police say the sergeant was responding to a pedestrian collision on Litchfield and McDowell Roads when he spotted a speeding car.
When the sergeant pulled over the vehicle on I-10 near Dysart Road, the driver allegedly assaulted the sergeant.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police say the driver will be booked on aggravated assault and traffic charges.
I-10 was briefly restricted due to the incident.
What we don't know:
The suspect was not identified. Police did not say if the sergeant was hurt.