Goodyear sergeant assaulted by driver on I-10, police say

The Brief Police say a Goodyear sergeant was assaulted by a driver on I-10 on April 17. The alleged assault happened near Dysart Road. The suspect is accused of aggravated assault.



A Goodyear Police sergeant was assaulted by a driver on Interstate 10 while responding to a crash early Thursday morning, the department said.

What we know:

At around 4:45 a.m. on April 17, police say the sergeant was responding to a pedestrian collision on Litchfield and McDowell Roads when he spotted a speeding car.

When the sergeant pulled over the vehicle on I-10 near Dysart Road, the driver allegedly assaulted the sergeant.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say the driver will be booked on aggravated assault and traffic charges.

I-10 was briefly restricted due to the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified. Police did not say if the sergeant was hurt.

Map of where the alleged assault happened