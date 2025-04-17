Expand / Collapse search
Goodyear sergeant assaulted by driver on I-10, police say

By
Published  April 17, 2025 7:33am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver assaulted Goodyear sergeant on I-10: PD

While responding to a pedestrian crash near Litchfield and McDowell Roads, Goodyear Police say a sergeant spotted a speeding car that was driving dangerously. After pulling over the driver on Interstate 10, police say the driver assaulted the sergeant.

The Brief

    • Police say a Goodyear sergeant was assaulted by a driver on I-10 on April 17.
    • The alleged assault happened near Dysart Road.
    • The suspect is accused of aggravated assault.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A Goodyear Police sergeant was assaulted by a driver on Interstate 10 while responding to a crash early Thursday morning, the department said.

What we know:

At around 4:45 a.m. on April 17, police say the sergeant was responding to a pedestrian collision on Litchfield and McDowell Roads when he spotted a speeding car.

When the sergeant pulled over the vehicle on I-10 near Dysart Road, the driver allegedly assaulted the sergeant.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say the driver will be booked on aggravated assault and traffic charges.

I-10 was briefly restricted due to the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified. Police did not say if the sergeant was hurt.

Map of where the alleged assault happened

The Source

  • The Goodyear Police Department

