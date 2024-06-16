Gordon Ramsay hurt in bike accident: 'Lucky to be here'

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Gordon Ramsay hurt in bike accident: 'Lucky to be here'

By FOX TV Digital Team
Updated  June 16, 2024 6:51am MST
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
e6a333a7- article

Gordon Ramsay attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Warning: The bruise in Chef Gordon Ramsay’s video below is graphic.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is "lucky to be here" after a bicycle accident earlier this week, he said.

In a Father’s Day message on social media, Ramsay said he had a "really bad" accident while riding his bicycle in Connecticut. On X, formerly Twitter, he lifted his shirt and showed a massive bruise.  He said he didn’t suffer any major injuries, but he’s "bruised up" and "looking like a purple potato."

That wouldn’t be the case if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet, he cautioned. On Instagram, Ramsay shared photos of the damaged helmet that he credits for saving his life. 

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay and Fox launching new food and entertainment platform 'Bite'

The 57-year-old Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen star urged everyone to wear a helmet while riding a bike. 

"I don’t care how short the journey is," he warned. "They’ve got to wear a helmet."

He also thanked the doctors and nurses and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for taking care of him after the accident. 