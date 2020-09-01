Gov. Ducey issues executive order delaying expiration of driver licenses

article

Governor Doug Ducey on September 1 issued a new executive order delaying the expiration date of driver licenses for one year.

According to a news release from the governor's office, standard driver licenses that have an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 have been deferred by one year from their original expiration date in order to "minimize in-person visits to Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Offices and help contain the spread of COVID-19."

“Arizona continues to focus on proactive steps to protect the health of our communities and keep our state moving in the right direction,” said Ducey. "Today’s commonsense Executive Order extends the deadline for drivers to renew their licenses by one year, helping reduce the number of in-person MVD visits during the upcoming months and protecting our most vulnerable.”

Beginning September 2, any driver can see their updated driver license expiration date by visiting azmvdnow.gov.

Last March, Ducey issued an executive order that delayed expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses for six months.

