Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff following death of White Mountain Apache Police officer

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff in honor of a White Mountain Apache Police officer who was killed while on duty.

The officer, identified as David Kellywood, responded to other officers to an area near the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired near the casino. Officer Kellywood later engaged in what was described as a "violent" physical altercation with a suspect when he was shot.

The suspect, according to authorities, was shot by a second officer. Officer Kellywood and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

In a statement, Gov. Ducey said flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, February 18.

"This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe," said Gov. Ducey, in the statement.