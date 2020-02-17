White Mountain Apache police officer killed in shooting

A White Mountain Apache police officer was killed in a shooting early Monday morning while responding to reports of shots fired near a casino.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says officers from the White Mountain Apache Police Department responded to an area near the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino just before 1 a.m. and found a man matching the description of the suspect.

The officer and the suspect engaged in what was described as a “violent” physical altercation and the officer was shot. A second officer then arrived and shot the male suspect.

The officer and suspect were transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Navajo County officials have confirmed the officer's identity as Officer David Kellywood.

White Mountain Apache Officer David Kellywood

The sheriff's office said the FBI was leading the investigation into the shooting. Pinetop-Lakeside is about 180 miles east of Phoenix.

