Gov. Hobbs signs new batch of legislation following passage of Division of Developmental Disabilities bill

The Brief Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs swiped on nearly 60 bills that were passed by the State Legislature. The amount of bills signed into law was greater than the amount of bills vetoed. The sweeping move comes after the passage of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Bill was brought to her desk after Hobbs put a moratorium on any other legislation until that bill was passed.



Some of them include a bill to require charter school leaders to undergo criminal record checks, a bill to establish a maternal fatality review system in Arizona and another that outlaws AI generated pornographic images of someone without their consent.

Hobbs had previously put a moratorium on signing legislation until the state Congress passed funding for the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

That bill was signed by Hobbs on April 30.

Signed

SB1022, small claims court; jurisdictional limit

SB1103, penalty assessment; victims' rights enforcement

SB1224, property tax; limited property value

SB1291, health insurers; provider credentialing; claims

SB1316, child fatality; maternal mortality

SB1348, state fire marshal; phased permitting

SB1358, charter schools; access; decision-making authority

SB1370, civil penalties; commercial motor vehicles

SB1372, public records; notification; commercial purpose

SB1378, political signs; homeowners' associations

SB1440, epinephrine delivery systems

SB1449, lifetime injunction; undesignated offenses

SB1462, computer-generated pictorial representations; unlawful disclosure

SB1467, liquor; consumption; watercraft

SB1504, community colleges; baccalaureate degrees; reports

SB1505, certified teachers; braille literacy; requirements

SB1527, occupational boards; renewal extension

SB1540, homestead; personal property; exemptions

SB1581, campaign finance reports; filing dates

SB1604, licensed secure health facility; defendants

SB1626, health insurance; surprise billing; disputes

SB1659, state board; allegations of misconduct

SB1689, school districts; overexpenditures; ADE; notice

SB1727, medical schools; admissions; in-state students

HB2001, behavioral health; graduates; license exemption

HB2026, dental board; hearings; hygienist supervision

HB2032, workers' compensation; assigned risk plan

HB2076, life insurance; illustrations

HB2104, emissions; voluntary vehicle repair; timeline

HB2111, license plates; special

HB2388, silent witness; nondisclosure; records; exceptions

HB2451, administrative hearings; change of judge

HB2626, manufactured housing; certification; compliance

HB2852, identification driver licenses; Native American

Vetoed

SB1025, public monies; investment; virtual currency

SB1086, transportation system performance; ADOT

SB1089, ADOT; report; construction projects; bidders

SB1256, diversity; equity; inclusion; training; prohibition

SB1280, cast vote record; public record

SB1296, unemployment benefits; requirements; disqualifications; determinations

SB1375, voter registration rolls; internet access

SB1443, parental rights; compensatory damages

SB1464, tax laws; interpretation; application; hearing

SB1472, school district budgets; three years

SB1510, budget unit; vacant positions; reporting

SB1534, ballot measures; description; legislative council

SB1538, corporation commission; non-thermal generating unit

SB1610, county detention facilities; arrestees; information

SB1612, document retention; proposals; donations

SB1694, higher education; withholding state monies

SB1705, firearms; state preemption; civil penalty

HB2099, governor; attorney general; duties; immigration

HB2203, historical water use; subsequent AMA

HB2438, birth certificates; amendments; prohibition

HB2449, AHCCCS; enrollment verification; presumptive eligibility

HB2572, subsequent AMAs; groundwater rights; adequacy

HB2693, genetic sequencing; insurance; prohibition