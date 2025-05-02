Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Hobbs signs new batch of legislation following passage of Division of Developmental Disabilities bill

Published  May 2, 2025 8:29pm MST
The Brief

    • Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs swiped on nearly 60 bills that were passed by the State Legislature.
    • The amount of bills signed into law was greater than the amount of bills vetoed.
    • The sweeping move comes after the passage of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Bill was brought to her desk after Hobbs put a moratorium on any other legislation until that bill was passed.

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs decided on nearly 60 bills, passed along to her office from the State Legislature.

Some of them include a bill to require charter school leaders to undergo criminal record checks, a bill to establish a maternal fatality review system in Arizona and another that outlaws AI generated pornographic images of someone without their consent.

Hobbs had previously put a moratorium on signing legislation until the state Congress passed funding for the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

That bill was signed by Hobbs on April 30.

Division of Developmental Disabilities bill signed

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs a bill to ensure the continuation of the Division of Developmental Disabilities, which was set to run out of money in May.

A full version all bills can be found of the Arizona State Legislature's website.

A complete list of the bills can be found below:

Signed
SB1022, small claims court; jurisdictional limit
SB1103, penalty assessment; victims' rights enforcement
SB1224, property tax; limited property value
SB1291, health insurers; provider credentialing; claims
SB1316, child fatality; maternal mortality
SB1348, state fire marshal; phased permitting
SB1358, charter schools; access; decision-making authority
SB1370, civil penalties; commercial motor vehicles
SB1372, public records; notification; commercial purpose
SB1378, political signs; homeowners' associations
SB1440, epinephrine delivery systems
SB1449, lifetime injunction; undesignated offenses
SB1462, computer-generated pictorial representations; unlawful disclosure
SB1467, liquor; consumption; watercraft
SB1504, community colleges; baccalaureate degrees; reports
SB1505, certified teachers; braille literacy; requirements
SB1527, occupational boards; renewal extension
SB1540, homestead; personal property; exemptions
SB1581, campaign finance reports; filing dates
SB1604, licensed secure health facility; defendants
SB1626, health insurance; surprise billing; disputes
SB1659, state board; allegations of misconduct
SB1689, school districts; overexpenditures; ADE; notice
SB1727, medical schools; admissions; in-state students
HB2001, behavioral health; graduates; license exemption
HB2026, dental board; hearings; hygienist supervision
HB2032, workers' compensation; assigned risk plan
HB2076, life insurance; illustrations
HB2104, emissions; voluntary vehicle repair; timeline
HB2111, license plates; special 
HB2388, silent witness; nondisclosure; records; exceptions
HB2451, administrative hearings; change of judge
HB2626, manufactured housing; certification; compliance
HB2852, identification driver licenses; Native American

Vetoed
SB1025, public monies; investment; virtual currency
SB1086, transportation system performance; ADOT
SB1089, ADOT; report; construction projects; bidders
SB1256, diversity; equity; inclusion; training; prohibition
SB1280, cast vote record; public record
SB1296, unemployment benefits; requirements; disqualifications; determinations
SB1375, voter registration rolls; internet access
SB1443, parental rights; compensatory damages
SB1464, tax laws; interpretation; application; hearing
SB1472, school district budgets; three years
SB1510, budget unit; vacant positions; reporting
SB1534, ballot measures; description; legislative council
SB1538, corporation commission; non-thermal generating unit
SB1610, county detention facilities; arrestees; information
SB1612, document retention; proposals; donations
SB1694, higher education; withholding state monies
SB1705, firearms; state preemption; civil penalty
HB2099, governor; attorney general; duties; immigration
HB2203, historical water use; subsequent AMA
HB2438, birth certificates; amendments; prohibition
HB2449, AHCCCS; enrollment verification; presumptive eligibility
HB2572, subsequent AMAs; groundwater rights; adequacy
HB2693, genetic sequencing; insurance; prohibition

  • Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Katie Hobbs.

