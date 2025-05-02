Gov. Hobbs signs new batch of legislation following passage of Division of Developmental Disabilities bill
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs decided on nearly 60 bills, passed along to her office from the State Legislature.
Some of them include a bill to require charter school leaders to undergo criminal record checks, a bill to establish a maternal fatality review system in Arizona and another that outlaws AI generated pornographic images of someone without their consent.
Hobbs had previously put a moratorium on signing legislation until the state Congress passed funding for the Division of Developmental Disabilities.
That bill was signed by Hobbs on April 30.
Dig deeper:
A full version all bills can be found of the Arizona State Legislature's website.
A complete list of the bills can be found below:
Signed
SB1022, small claims court; jurisdictional limit
SB1103, penalty assessment; victims' rights enforcement
SB1224, property tax; limited property value
SB1291, health insurers; provider credentialing; claims
SB1316, child fatality; maternal mortality
SB1348, state fire marshal; phased permitting
SB1358, charter schools; access; decision-making authority
SB1370, civil penalties; commercial motor vehicles
SB1372, public records; notification; commercial purpose
SB1378, political signs; homeowners' associations
SB1440, epinephrine delivery systems
SB1449, lifetime injunction; undesignated offenses
SB1462, computer-generated pictorial representations; unlawful disclosure
SB1467, liquor; consumption; watercraft
SB1504, community colleges; baccalaureate degrees; reports
SB1505, certified teachers; braille literacy; requirements
SB1527, occupational boards; renewal extension
SB1540, homestead; personal property; exemptions
SB1581, campaign finance reports; filing dates
SB1604, licensed secure health facility; defendants
SB1626, health insurance; surprise billing; disputes
SB1659, state board; allegations of misconduct
SB1689, school districts; overexpenditures; ADE; notice
SB1727, medical schools; admissions; in-state students
HB2001, behavioral health; graduates; license exemption
HB2026, dental board; hearings; hygienist supervision
HB2032, workers' compensation; assigned risk plan
HB2076, life insurance; illustrations
HB2104, emissions; voluntary vehicle repair; timeline
HB2111, license plates; special
HB2388, silent witness; nondisclosure; records; exceptions
HB2451, administrative hearings; change of judge
HB2626, manufactured housing; certification; compliance
HB2852, identification driver licenses; Native American
Vetoed
SB1025, public monies; investment; virtual currency
SB1086, transportation system performance; ADOT
SB1089, ADOT; report; construction projects; bidders
SB1256, diversity; equity; inclusion; training; prohibition
SB1280, cast vote record; public record
SB1296, unemployment benefits; requirements; disqualifications; determinations
SB1375, voter registration rolls; internet access
SB1443, parental rights; compensatory damages
SB1464, tax laws; interpretation; application; hearing
SB1472, school district budgets; three years
SB1510, budget unit; vacant positions; reporting
SB1534, ballot measures; description; legislative council
SB1538, corporation commission; non-thermal generating unit
SB1610, county detention facilities; arrestees; information
SB1612, document retention; proposals; donations
SB1694, higher education; withholding state monies
SB1705, firearms; state preemption; civil penalty
HB2099, governor; attorney general; duties; immigration
HB2203, historical water use; subsequent AMA
HB2438, birth certificates; amendments; prohibition
HB2449, AHCCCS; enrollment verification; presumptive eligibility
HB2572, subsequent AMAs; groundwater rights; adequacy
HB2693, genetic sequencing; insurance; prohibition