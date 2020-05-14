Governor's Office: New semiconductor factory to be built in Arizona

article

Officials with Governor Doug Ducey's Office announced Thursday that a company will build a new semiconductor factory in Arizona, in an endeavor that will result in over 1,000 new jobs for the state.

In a statement, officials say Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) selected the state as the site for its new U.S. factory, following a national search.

"We’re incredibly proud that one of the world’s leading technology companies has chosen Arizona for this high-tech project, one with national and global significance," said Gov. Ducey.

Several sites within the City of Phoenix are being evaluated as the new home for the factory, according to the Governor's Office.

According to a statement released by officials with TSMC on its website, construction on the factory is scheduled to start in 2021, with production set to begin in 2024. The total cost of the project is about $12 billion.

Officials with TSMC say this will be the second manufacturing facility for the company in the United States. The company currently operates a fabricating facility in Camas, Washington.