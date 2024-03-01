Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
7
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Grand Prairie auto salvage yard fire sends thick black smoke into air

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:44PM
Texas
FOX 4

Salvage yard fire sends thick black smoke into air

The FOX 4 weather team says the smoke can be see on Tarrant County radar.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A fire at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard sent thick black smoke into the air that was visible as far away as McKinney.

SKY 4 caught video of several compacted cars on fire Friday afternoon at the junkyard on E. Jefferson Street, south of I-30.

Image 1 of 5

 

Grand Prairie Police say there weren't any reported injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities say there are no reports of any environmental concerns from the fire.

The fire is under control, but crews will remain there overnight to monitor any hot spots.