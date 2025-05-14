Greer Fire latest; intense moments for Lori Vallow Daybell in court | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From updates on the Greer Fire that is burning in eastern Arizona to what happened in court today between a judge and the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,' here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
1. Latest on the Greer Fire
The fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 7,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer, Northwoods and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.
2. Neighbors in shock after grim discovery
Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on May 10 and a neighbor who have known the couple for years say she is in shock.
3. "Doomsday Mom" spars with judge while in court
There were some tense moments in a Phoenix courtroom on May 14, during a pre-trial proceeding involving the so-called 'Doomsday Mom,' Lori Vallow Daybell.
4. Cartel family members allowed to enter the U.S.
The Trump administration has allowed 17 family members of Mexican cartel leaders to enter the United States, according to officials in Mexico.
5. Who will the Cardinals play this year?
The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2025 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Wednesday will be nice and sunny in the Valley with a high in the mid-80s.