Greer Fire latest; intense moments for Lori Vallow Daybell in court | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 14, 2025 6:37pm MST
PHOENIX - From updates on the Greer Fire that is burning in eastern Arizona to what happened in court today between a judge and the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,' here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

1. Latest on the Greer Fire

Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona as high winds fuel its growth

The fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 7,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer, Northwoods and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.

2. Neighbors in shock after grim discovery

Couple found dead in Sun City leaves neighbors in shock

Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on May 10 and a neighbor who have known the couple for years say she is in shock.

3. "Doomsday Mom" spars with judge while in court

Lori Vallow Daybell: Tense moments in court for 'Doomsday Mom' ahead of 2nd trial

There were some tense moments in a Phoenix courtroom on May 14, during a pre-trial proceeding involving the so-called 'Doomsday Mom,' Lori Vallow Daybell.

4. Cartel family members allowed to enter the U.S.

Cartel family members entered US after deal with Trump administration, Mexico says

The Trump administration has allowed 17 family members of Mexican cartel leaders to enter the United States, according to officials in Mexico.

5. Who will the Cardinals play this year?

Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule released

The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2025 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: 'Spring-like conditions' expected in Phoenix

Wednesday will be nice and sunny in the Valley with a high in the mid-80s.

