Ground stop at Sky Harbor due to weather lifted

The Federal Aviation Administration says some flights arriving into Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport were affected by the rainy weather Tuesday morning.

A Traffic Management Program was issued for traffic arriving at the airport. Due to the weather and low ceilings, a ground stop was in effect for some incoming flights.

It has since been lifted.

The FAA says gate holds and taxi delays are now limited to 15 minutes or less

Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.

