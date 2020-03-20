Group delivers grocery to seniors as coronavirus pandemic continues

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, non-profits are getting creative on how to help people, with some now using resources that were supposed to go elsewhere to help the most vulnerable instead during this time.

"I just turned 76, so I’m like do I go out? Do I stay in?” said Gloria Rodriguez.

That's the question on the minds of many seniors, but on Friday, Rodriguez didn't have to worry about leaving her home, since much-needed food came to her.

"Wonderful. Thanks everybody. It just helps me from getting out and trying to get in the stores. The least I go to the store, the better," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lives in public assistance housing with the Cesar Chavez Foundation. She and the other hundreds of vulnerable adult residents got food bags filled with fruits, veggies, oats, and salad brought right to their door.

"They live on $350 or less a month. They have, of course, restricted movement now because of the quarantine. 60% of these residents have diabetes. We also have residents who need medical supplies," said Jeri Royce, CEO of Esperança.

The grocery was made possible by Esperança and Santa Barbara catering. The non-profit had to cancel an upcoming event, so rather than letting the food go to waste, they donated it.

The 250 bags of food given out on Friday will feed each resident for 4 to 5 days.

"As a community, we’re here to all band together and help people who need help, and big catering companies like us, we have the ability. We can help people," said Marissa Delgado with Santa Barbara Catering.

