Suspected carjackers seen on video with guns drawn outside north Houston gas station

A manhunt is underway for two suspected robbers, who opened fire at a car outside a north Houston gas station in broad daylight.

It happened Wednesday on June 22 around 1:30 p.m. when a woman sitting in her car at a gas station in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield finished fueling up her vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the two men were seen on surveillance cameras, appearing on both sides of the woman's car with guns drawn.

Manager Crystal Segovia was working the register that afternoon when she

"I was actually at the register. I had a line then I heard a pop pop," said Segovia.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Investigators say the two demanded the woman get out of her car, but she panicked and stepped on the accelerator, and sped away.

One of the gunmen was armed with a shotgun and fired at the car, hitting the rear wing before seen running.

"They chased after her," Segovia said. "They jumped over the bushes and cleared it. And the fact that this happened at my gas station, it angered me."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

"It's really sad just what's going on as far as the crime increase that's going on in the city," said Ingrid Cooper, a customer. You don't even feel safe to you know, go and get some gas. It's really scary though because I want to go back home to my family."

"Always be aware of your surroundings. Just always be aware because it can happen any time of day," Segovia added. "Nowadays, people don't care. Especially this younger generation, they don't have any respect for life or others around them. It's sad."

Both men, who were described as Hispanic possibly in their late teens or early 20s, were then seen on video running away and as of this writing, remain at large.

If you have any information on the suspected carjackers, you're asked to call authorities. Anything that could help lead to an arrest or charges filed could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000 by Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.