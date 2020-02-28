Hamilton High School hazing case: Man sentenced to 6 months probation under plea deal

Nearly three years after allegations of hazing were first made against the Hamilton High School football team, the student at the center of the investigation was sentenced to probation.

As part of a plea agreement, Nathaniel Thomas pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to six months of probation. Thomas was 17-years-old when he was arrested in March of 2017 in connection to the case. He was the only student charged as an adult.

The other teens who were arrested in connection to the case were prosecuted in juvenile court and a lawsuit filed by the alleged victims was settled.

The administrators and coaches who knew of the hazing were all reassigned to other schools.