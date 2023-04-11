Hans Hughes: Memorial bikeway memorializes Downtown Phoenix Ambassador who was struck and killed by car

A Downtown Phoenix Ambassador who was hit by a car while riding his bicycle has been honored.

We first reported on the crash involving Hans Hughes in August 2021. At the time of the crash, Hughes, who worked for 12 years as a downtown ambassador, was riding his bike in the area of 1st Street and Fillmore in Downtown Phoenix when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

While Hughes first showed signs of improvement, his condition later declined, and he passed away in Sept. 21, 2021.

"He was a really big part of the community so it's a really hard loss," said Kristin Paystewa, during a vigil organized in memory of Hughes in 2021.

On Apr. 11, 2023, Phoenix's Street Transportation Department unveiled the sign for "Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway" in memory of Hughes.

"He loved big cities," said Hughes' sister, Hana Kuykendall. "He loved people, and he loved putting kindness out into the world."

"As [Hughes] was known for saying, it is another beautiful day in Downtown Phoenix, and it really is a beautiful morning," said Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari.

Besides the sign memorializing Hughes, Phoenix city officials have taken action to at least help reduce bicycle accidents near where Hughes was hit. In the months since Hughes was hit and subsequently died, city officials removed parking and two driving lanes on Filmore Street, between Central Avenue and 7th Street. City officials also added bike lanes.

"He loved riding his bike throughout the neighborhood. [Hughes] would love the protected bike lanes on 3rd and 5th Avenues. He would love our re-imagined 3rd Street. He'd love these protected bike lanes on Filmore," said R. J. Price, Chief Growth Officer for Downtown Phoenix Inc.

"We have had too many lives taken too soon, and so, we're hoping to use today to make an important step to be a safer city," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Mayor Gallego said this is not the only step the city is taking to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe.

"We're also moving forward in our vision to be a safer community. The City Council recently passed a Vision Zero policy, which says we want to see zero traffic fatalities," said Mayor Gallego.

Read More: Vision Zero: Phoenix City Council adopts new campaign to help reduce traffic collisions

Mayor Gallego says a colleague of Hughes has been appointed to the Vision Zero Committee.