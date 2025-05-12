HB 2755: New AZ law to allow law enforcement to shoot down drug-carrying drones at the border

The Brief A new Arizona law will help law enforcement target drug-carrying drones at the southern border. HB 2733 shields public entities and public employees from damage liability when they intercept, capture, disable, shoot, destroy, or otherwise render inoperative a drone within 15 miles of the southern border. Supporters say the new law is crucial in protecting Arizonans' livelihoods.



A new Arizona law is helping law enforcement target drones that transport narcotics into the state,

Lawmakers say drones are being used daily to carry drugs like fentanyl into Arizona, and under the previous law, officers in the state were not allowed to target those drones.

That, however, has changed with House Bill 2733.

What is HB 2733?

What we know:

HB 2733, which was signed into law in April, gives officers legal protection to take down drones suspected of supporting criminal activity within 15 miles of Arizona's international border. Officers will also not be liable for any damages caused by the interception.

"A public entity or public employee is not liable to an unmanned aircraft operator for any injury to personal property caused by a peace officer intercepting, capturing, disabling, shooting, destroying or otherwise rendering inoperative an unmanned aircraft within fifteen miles of this state's international border if the peace officer had reasonable suspicion that the unmanned aircraft was being used to commit a violation of title 13, chapter 23, 34 or 34.1," read the new law.

Politicians respond to new law

On May 12, State Rep. David Marshall and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes both talked about how the law will help Arizona communities, saying it's crucial in protecting Arizonans' livelihoods, and combating the opioid crisis.

What they're saying:

"In 2024 alone, Arizona saw 1,479 opioid-related overdose deaths. That is 1,479 lives taken too soon, countless families changed forever because of these deadly drugs," said State Rep. Marshall (R-District 7). "When we give law enforcement the tools they need, like House Bill 2733, they are able to capture these drugs before they cause irreparable harm to our communities."

"Protecting Arizonans from the devastation of fentanyl should never, ever be a partisan issue, and this bill proves that it does not have to be," said AG Mayes.

What's next:

AG Mayes said her office will also be working with the FAA to combat drones, and will provide local law enforcement with drone hammers.