Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Flood Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County

‘He is a hero’: South Carolina officer dies saving person having mental health crisis

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 1:01PM
South Carolina
FOX TV Stations
04134742- article

Officer Matthew Hare. (Easley Police Department)

A community is mourning the loss of a South Carolina police officer who died while trying to save a person who was going through a mental health crisis Wednesday morning. 

Officer Matthew Hare, 22, of the Easley Police Department was responding to a call for assistance on the railroad tracks near the 2000 block of East Main Street at about 5 a.m. local time. 

Easley is about 25 minutes west of Greenville, South Carolina. 

While attempting to move the person from the railroad tracks to safety, Hare was struck by an oncoming passenger train and died at the scene. 

A second officer who also responded to the call and the person who Hare rescued were uninjured, according to police. 

"Officer Hare died saving the life of someone he did not know. He was called to protect and serve and that is exactly what he did every day. He is a HERO," the Easley Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. 

Matthew-Hare1.jpg

Memorial for Officer Matthew Hare who died while saving a person who was having a mental health crisis on August 2.  (Easley Police Department )

Multiple law enforcement agencies mourned the loss of Hare and a processional was held Wednesday afternoon following the tragic news, according to FOX 19. 

A memorial fund has been set up for Hare’s family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.