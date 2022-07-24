‘He won’t be bothering you anymore’: Bradenton man shoots, kills girlfriend’s father

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:13 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz

‘He won’t be bothering you anymore’: Bradenton man shoots, kills girlfriend’s father

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
Charles Shadrach MUGSHOT article

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bradenton woman’s father is dead and her boyfriend is behind bars charged with his murder. 

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home at 5404 12th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 67-year-old man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds. 

Deputies say the victim’s wife and daughter told them they were inside the home when they heard gunshots coming from the driveway. The women said they ran outside and found the victim lying face down in the yard and the daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Charles Shadrach holding a gun. 

Deputies say after the shooting, Shadrach placed the gun by the door and told his girlfriend (the victim’s daughter), "He won’t be bothering you anymore."

Moments later, Shadrach walked, unarmed, down the street and turned himself in to a deputy who was responding to the call. 

According to MCSO, the victim appears to have died quickly from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives say numerous domestic arguments had taken place between the victim, his daughter, and Shadrach, who all lived at the same home. 

Shadrach has been charged with second-degree murder

The shooting is under investigation. 