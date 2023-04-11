Heat shock greets people flying into Phoenix from elsewhere

With temperatures in the upper 90s on Apr. 11, it is a sign that summer, along with that unrelenting heat, is just around the corner for everyone in Arizona, residents or not.

For people living in parts of Arizona, most (if not all) are used to the heat.

"It's not raining, and you don't have to shovel it," said Cary Klaus. "It’s hard for people to understand that a 100°F day with a low humidity is a nice day."

The same, however, can't be said for those who are travelling to Arizona from other parts of the country.

"I'm going to Prescott Valley, and she told me to bring tennis shoes and a jacket," said one traveller, identified only as ‘Susan.' "So I thought, ‘well, I guess I’d have a coat because you never know.’"

For Susan, while a coat might be a good idea for her time in Prescott Valley, she won't need that for her time in the Valley, and the same goes for other travellers.

"We've been travelling for – this is our fourth week now, and we haven't had anything over 26°C (78.8°F)," said Carly Bellatte, who is visiting Phoenix from Australia. "This is very hot for us!"

"Not a fan of the heat, and this is a lot hotter than I thought it was going to be," said Emma Lucas, who is also visiting Phoenix from Australia.

Australians were not the only people blasted by the heat on Apr. 11.

"I flew in from Indiana, and based on the coolness that we’ve had, I love it so far, but I haven’t been out in the sun," said Drew Clausen.

